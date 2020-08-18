Daniel Boone High School releases plans for football home opener

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Daniel Boone High School has announced its plans and guidelines for its football home opener this Friday.

The Trailblazers will host Christian Academy of Knoxville with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. at Nathan Hale Stadium.

Tickets were available for purchase to football, cheer, dance, and band students and parents on Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the stadium ticket booth. Student athletic passes, banner sponsors, and reserved seating season pass holders were able to purchase tickets during that time.

Remaining tickets will be available for purchase Thursday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out at the stadium ticket booth.

There will be mandatory temperature and symptom checks prior to entering the stadium. Anyone with symptoms or with a temperature above 100.4 degrees will not be let in. The county’s mask mandate will also be enforced on school property.

Sections of the stadium will be cordoned off and there will be limited items available for purchase at the concession stand.