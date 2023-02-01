GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Trailblazers and Blue Devils met for a second time this season at Boones Creek Elementary on Wednesday night.
The Daniel Boone boys cruised to a 60-41 victory, while the Gate City girls got the better of their hosts, 46-40.
by: Nick Dugan
Posted:
Updated:
by: Nick Dugan
Posted:
Updated:
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Trailblazers and Blue Devils met for a second time this season at Boones Creek Elementary on Wednesday night.
The Daniel Boone boys cruised to a 60-41 victory, while the Gate City girls got the better of their hosts, 46-40.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>