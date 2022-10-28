GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Daniel Boone High School football team made a comeback at Thursday night’s game against the Hampton Bulldogs, winning 21-20 and marking the Trailblazers’ first-ever undefeated season.

Third-ranked Boone in Class 5-A was down two touchdowns at the half with zero on the board, but the team would mount a comeback in the second half as Luke Jenkins found Jake Davenport at the goal line for a touchdown.

Photo: WJHL

In the fourth quarter, Jenkins scored to bring the game to a 14-14 tie, but the Bulldogs retook the lead on a 3-yard plunge by Levi Lunsford, marking his 44th carry of the night and his third touchdown. The Bulldogs tried for a two-point conversion but fell short, making the score 20-14.

Boone then drove down the field, and Jenkins looked deep downfield and found Landon Kirkpatrick to lead the game 21-20. Boone’s defense prevented the Bulldogs from adding to the scoreboard and ended the game with a 10-0 season — the first time the Trailblazer football team finished unbeaten in school history.