GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – The Trailblazers earned a pair of wins over the Blue Devils on the high school basketball court on Wednesday night.

The Lady Blue Devils held a five-point lead after the first quarter, a seven-point advantage at the half and still had a one-point edge after three. However, The Lady Blazers exploded in the fourth quarter for a 65-53 win.

Andrea Flores poured in 23 points for Daniel Boone, including five-straight three pointers in the fourth quarter.

The boy’s game followed right afterwards and the visitors stayed in control for the majority of the night, winning 72-53.