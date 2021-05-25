Daniel Boone departs for the state softball tournament

Gray, TN — The Daniel Boone Trailblazers softball team loaded the bus this morning and departed for the state tournament where they will open Class AAA action tomorrow at 12:30 against (23-7) Summitt.

The Blazers coming at 32-11 following an easy win over Knoxville Powell in the sectional this past Friday night. This is only their 3rd trip to the state and outside of a runner-up finish in 2012 they are now hoping to win it all.

MCKENNA DIETZ “Up there every team we are going to play is going to be the best team in the state so they are going to bring their best game and we are going to bring our best game too.”

MAGGIE HILLMAN “I’m really proud of this team for getting here and coming into this season I knew we were going to have a really good season but I’m really proud of us.”

JEREMY JENKINS ” Real good pitching everything revolves around her and we know once you get this far top 8 teams in the state everybody is going to be good so we just have to go down and continue to do is hit strikes, catch outs and throw strikes.”