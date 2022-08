GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With Daniel Boone’s new stadium lights not yet in full working order, the Trailblazers hosted the Rebels of South Greene to open the season on Saturday afternoon.

Despite an early interception from the visitors, Boone never trailed in this game, holding their opponents scoreless in a 26-0 victory.

The Trailblazers will next travel to West Ridge on Friday night, while South Greene will host Knoxville Catholic, also on Friday night.