Blountville, TN — Two exciting games in Blountville tonight when Daniel Boone came calling on West Ridge. The Lady Wolves and Lady Blazers went two overtimes before West Ridge pulled it out 60-53. Then in the boys game another closer ballgame aas the Blazers would remain unbeaten in Big conference action by winning 60-53.
Daniel Boone and West Ridge split on the hardwood
by: Kenny Hawkins
