JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Daniel Boone Trailblazers and Elizabethton Cyclones will play on a bigger field than usual Friday, Sept. 9.

The game will be played at William B. Green Jr. Stadium on East Tennessee State University’s campus, the home of the Bucs.

Gates will open to Cyclones and Blazers fans at 5:30 p.m., and kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. A release from Daniel Boone states that the West Gate and press box will be considered the home side, while the East Gate section will be considered away.

Admission to the game will be $10, and tickets will be available at the gate and online at GoFan. In addition, reserved season tickets, student athletic passes and DBHS banner sponsors will be honored at the gate. Reserved seats for season ticket holders “will be available on a first come first serve basis in the seat back section of the stadium.”

School officials specified that no tents, backpacks or coolers will be allowed at the stadium.

Both schools thanked ETSU President Brian Noland, Athletic Director Dick “Doc” Sander and the entire university athletic department.