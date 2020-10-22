D-B says it will not be revenge that motivates them against Science Hill

Kingsport, TN — There used to be a time when Dobyns-Bennet dominated its rivalry with Science Hill, but here as of late, it’s been pretty equal back and forth.

Last season the Indians were cruising right along with an undefeated record of 8-0, but the Toppers who were playing below .500 shocked everybody by pulling the 23-17 upset at J. Fred Johnson stadium.

So getting pumped up for this game has not been hard for the Indians, who say it’s not revenge or settling the score driving their motivation — it’s something else.

“We have stressed this is not a rivalry game it’s not a revenge game or anything like that what it is it’s our 9 games and it’s our last region game so we for us to win the region championship outright we need to be 1-0 come Friday night says head coach Joey Christian.”

“I think we lost that game but like this whole entire year our whole demeanor has changed culture has changed we have just been working really hard in practice every day giving our all 110% and we have this new quote it’s called Fire and it means fearless, intent, relentless, effort and we are giving that every day in practice and it has obviously shown on the field, according to running back Isaac Ratliff.”