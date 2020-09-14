D-B moves up while Sullivan South, Science Hill appear in latest AP prep football poll

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 14, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I – Class 6A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Oakland (10)
|4-0
|150
|1
|2. Maryville (5)
|3-0
|143
|2
|3. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1)
|4-0
|104
|5
|4. McMinn County
|3-0
|101
|4
|5. Ravenwood
|3-1
|92
|3
|6. Brentwood
|2-1
|88
|6
|7. Riverdale
|3-1
|59
|7
|8. Mt. Juliet
|3-0
|48
|9
|9. Farragut
|2-1
|32
|8
|10. Science Hill
|3-1
|13
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bradley Central 12.
Division I – Class 5A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Knoxville Central (15)
|4-0
|152
|1
|2. Knoxville West
|4-0
|143
|3
|3. Powell (1)
|4-0
|127
|4
|4. Beech
|3-1
|97
|7
|5. Summit
|4-1
|86
|2
|6. Rhea County
|3-0
|75
|8
|7. Gallatin
|3-1
|59
|5
|8. Oak Ridge
|2-2
|37
|6
|9. Henry County
|2-2
|22
|9
|10. Knoxville Carter
|4-1
|15
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I – Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Elizabethton (14)
|3-0
|157
|1
|2. Hardin County (2)
|4-0
|136
|2
|3. Tullahoma
|4-0
|123
|3
|4. Springfield
|4-0
|100
|6
|5. Marshall County
|2-1
|85
|7
|6. East Hamilton
|3-1
|65
|5
|7. Anderson County
|2-2
|60
|4
|8. Lexington
|3-1
|30
|9
|9. Creek Wood
|4-0
|26
|NR
|10. Sullivan South
|3-0
|19
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Macon County 16. Dyersburg 15. Nolensville 12.
Division I – Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alcoa (13)
|3-1
|156
|1
|2. Covington (3)
|4-0
|138
|2
|3. Red Bank
|4-0
|125
|3
|4. Loudon
|4-0
|113
|4
|5. Fairview
|3-0
|93
|5
|6. Westview
|4-0
|78
|6
|7. Milan
|3-1
|56
|7
|8. Giles County
|2-2
|33
|9
|9. Kingston
|3-0
|32
|10
|10. Pearl-Cohn
|0-0
|20
|8
Others receiving 12 or more points: Claiborne County 18.
Division I – Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Peabody (14)
|4-0
|151
|1
|2. Meigs County (1)
|4-0
|144
|2
|3. Lewis County
|4-0
|115
|3
|4. Watertown
|3-1
|96
|4
|5. Marion County
|3-0
|82
|5
|6. Bledsoe County
|4-0
|64
|9
|7. Trousdale County
|2-2
|62
|6
|8. McKenzie
|2-1
|40
|8
|9. Summertown
|3-1
|29
|7
|10. Tyner Academy
|2-1
|28
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Hampton 24. Oneida 17. South Greene 16.
Division I – Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Pittsburg (13)
|4-0
|157
|1
|2. Lake County (1)
|3-1
|119
|2
|3. Huntingdon
|3-1
|110
|3
|4. Copper Basin
|4-0
|101
|4
|5. Moore County (1)
|4-0
|88
|6
|6. Fayetteville (1)
|3-1
|87
|5
|7. Coalfield
|3-0
|60
|7
|8. Cornersville
|3-1
|52
|8
|9. Greenfield
|3-0
|43
|9
|10. Monterey
|2-0
|18
|T10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division II – Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Davidson Academy (12)
|3-0
|146
|1
|2. University-Jackson (3)
|4-0
|137
|2
|3. King’s Academy
|3-0
|129
|3
|4. DCA
|3-0
|97
|T4
|5. Friendship Christian (1)
|2-1
|83
|T4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson Christian 27.
Divison II – Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. CPA (14)
|3-0
|147
|2
|2. CAK (1)
|4-0
|119
|3
|3. Grace Christian (1)
|4-0
|110
|4
|4. ECS
|2-1
|99
|1
|5. Goodpasture
|4-0
|87
|5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lausanne Collegiate 19. Boyd Buchanan 15.
Division II – Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Brentwood Academy (13)
|4-0
|157
|1
|2. McCallie
|3-1
|143
|2
|3. Baylor (1)
|2-0
|119
|4
|4. MBA (1)
|1-0
|101
|5
|5. CBHS
|3-1
|65
|3
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pope John Paul II 26. Knoxville Catholic 22.