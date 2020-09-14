D-B moves up while Sullivan South, Science Hill appear in latest AP prep football poll

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 14, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

(App Users: Click here to view rankings)

Division I – Class 6A

Record Pts Prv 1. Oakland (10) 4-0 150 1 2. Maryville (5) 3-0 143 2 3. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1) 4-0 104 5 4. McMinn County 3-0 101 4 5. Ravenwood 3-1 92 3 6. Brentwood 2-1 88 6 7. Riverdale 3-1 59 7 8. Mt. Juliet 3-0 48 9 9. Farragut 2-1 32 8 10. Science Hill 3-1 13 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bradley Central 12.

Division I – Class 5A

Record Pts Prv 1. Knoxville Central (15) 4-0 152 1 2. Knoxville West 4-0 143 3 3. Powell (1) 4-0 127 4 4. Beech 3-1 97 7 5. Summit 4-1 86 2 6. Rhea County 3-0 75 8 7. Gallatin 3-1 59 5 8. Oak Ridge 2-2 37 6 9. Henry County 2-2 22 9 10. Knoxville Carter 4-1 15 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 4A

Record Pts Prv 1. Elizabethton (14) 3-0 157 1 2. Hardin County (2) 4-0 136 2 3. Tullahoma 4-0 123 3 4. Springfield 4-0 100 6 5. Marshall County 2-1 85 7 6. East Hamilton 3-1 65 5 7. Anderson County 2-2 60 4 8. Lexington 3-1 30 9 9. Creek Wood 4-0 26 NR 10. Sullivan South 3-0 19 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Macon County 16. Dyersburg 15. Nolensville 12.

Division I – Class 3A

Record Pts Prv 1. Alcoa (13) 3-1 156 1 2. Covington (3) 4-0 138 2 3. Red Bank 4-0 125 3 4. Loudon 4-0 113 4 5. Fairview 3-0 93 5 6. Westview 4-0 78 6 7. Milan 3-1 56 7 8. Giles County 2-2 33 9 9. Kingston 3-0 32 10 10. Pearl-Cohn 0-0 20 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: Claiborne County 18.

Division I – Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. Peabody (14) 4-0 151 1 2. Meigs County (1) 4-0 144 2 3. Lewis County 4-0 115 3 4. Watertown 3-1 96 4 5. Marion County 3-0 82 5 6. Bledsoe County 4-0 64 9 7. Trousdale County 2-2 62 6 8. McKenzie 2-1 40 8 9. Summertown 3-1 29 7 10. Tyner Academy 2-1 28 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hampton 24. Oneida 17. South Greene 16.

Division I – Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. South Pittsburg (13) 4-0 157 1 2. Lake County (1) 3-1 119 2 3. Huntingdon 3-1 110 3 4. Copper Basin 4-0 101 4 5. Moore County (1) 4-0 88 6 6. Fayetteville (1) 3-1 87 5 7. Coalfield 3-0 60 7 8. Cornersville 3-1 52 8 9. Greenfield 3-0 43 9 10. Monterey 2-0 18 T10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II – Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. Davidson Academy (12) 3-0 146 1 2. University-Jackson (3) 4-0 137 2 3. King’s Academy 3-0 129 3 4. DCA 3-0 97 T4 5. Friendship Christian (1) 2-1 83 T4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson Christian 27.

Divison II – Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. CPA (14) 3-0 147 2 2. CAK (1) 4-0 119 3 3. Grace Christian (1) 4-0 110 4 4. ECS 2-1 99 1 5. Goodpasture 4-0 87 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lausanne Collegiate 19. Boyd Buchanan 15.

Division II – Class 3A

Record Pts Prv 1. Brentwood Academy (13) 4-0 157 1 2. McCallie 3-1 143 2 3. Baylor (1) 2-0 119 4 4. MBA (1) 1-0 101 5 5. CBHS 3-1 65 3

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pope John Paul II 26. Knoxville Catholic 22.