D-B moves up while Sullivan South, Science Hill appear in latest AP prep football poll

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 14, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Oakland (10)4-01501
2. Maryville (5)3-01432
3. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1)4-01045
4. McMinn County3-01014
5. Ravenwood3-1923
6. Brentwood2-1886
7. Riverdale3-1597
8. Mt. Juliet3-0489
9. Farragut2-1328
10. Science Hill3-113NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bradley Central 12.

Division I – Class 5A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Knoxville Central (15)4-01521
2. Knoxville West4-01433
3. Powell (1)4-01274
4. Beech3-1977
5. Summit4-1862
6. Rhea County3-0758
7. Gallatin3-1595
8. Oak Ridge2-2376
9. Henry County2-2229
10. Knoxville Carter4-115NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 4A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Elizabethton (14)3-01571
2. Hardin County (2)4-01362
3. Tullahoma4-01233
4. Springfield4-01006
5. Marshall County2-1857
6. East Hamilton3-1655
7. Anderson County2-2604
8. Lexington3-1309
9. Creek Wood4-026NR
10. Sullivan South3-019NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Macon County 16. Dyersburg 15. Nolensville 12.

Division I – Class 3A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Alcoa (13)3-11561
2. Covington (3)4-01382
3. Red Bank4-01253
4. Loudon4-01134
5. Fairview3-0935
6. Westview4-0786
7. Milan3-1567
8. Giles County2-2339
9. Kingston3-03210
10. Pearl-Cohn0-0208

Others receiving 12 or more points: Claiborne County 18.

Division I – Class 2A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Peabody (14)4-01511
2. Meigs County (1)4-01442
3. Lewis County4-01153
4. Watertown3-1964
5. Marion County3-0825
6. Bledsoe County4-0649
7. Trousdale County2-2626
8. McKenzie2-1408
9. Summertown3-1297
10. Tyner Academy2-12810

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hampton 24. Oneida 17. South Greene 16.

Division I – Class 1A

RecordPtsPrv
1. South Pittsburg (13)4-01571
2. Lake County (1)3-11192
3. Huntingdon3-11103
4. Copper Basin4-01014
5. Moore County (1)4-0886
6. Fayetteville (1)3-1875
7. Coalfield3-0607
8. Cornersville3-1528
9. Greenfield3-0439
10. Monterey2-018T10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II – Class 1A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Davidson Academy (12)3-01461
2. University-Jackson (3)4-01372
3. King’s Academy3-01293
4. DCA3-097T4
5. Friendship Christian (1)2-183T4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson Christian 27.

Divison II – Class 2A

RecordPtsPrv
1. CPA (14)3-01472
2. CAK (1)4-01193
3. Grace Christian (1)4-01104
4. ECS2-1991
5. Goodpasture4-0875

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lausanne Collegiate 19. Boyd Buchanan 15.

Division II – Class 3A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Brentwood Academy (13)4-01571
2. McCallie3-11432
3. Baylor (1)2-01194
4. MBA (1)1-01015
5. CBHS3-1653

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pope John Paul II 26. Knoxville Catholic 22.

