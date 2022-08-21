ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — While it seemed difficult to add another log to the fire of the Science Hill and Elizabethton rivalry, News Channel 11 learned that that’s exactly what happened after Friday night’s game.

The hit by the Toppers center, Kellen Hensley, on Cyclones punt returner Cade Russell has become common water cooler talk and debated on on social media forums all weekend.

The hit, which knocked Russell’s helmet off, left him with a broken nose, concussion and swollen mouth.

After a fight on the field, Hensley, an Elizabethton native, was thrown out of the game and will have to sit out next weeks game.

But coach Shawn Witten, who said it’s the most vicious hit he’s ever seen, felt their should be more punishment, which is why he sent the video to the TSSAA to review.

“You see TSSAA handling all kinds of issues, and we all are trying to prevent that from happening in football,” Witten said. “Cade is one of our better players, and that is a scary situation, and it may prevent others from wanting to be put in that same situation. We feel like when a kid gets suspended that only suspended for one game, I think they have to take everything in consideration, but we feel like there are some conquenses that may need to take place that may be more extreme.”

The Cyclones will be off next weekend as they prepare for the Greeneville Greene Devils, and Coach Witten said there is a good chance Russell could be back on the field.