JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – David Crockett senior Jake Whaley has been anchoring the defense at inside linebacker for the last few seasons.

“We just want to go out there and bust ’em in the mouth – every play,” he said. “Physicality is my language.”

“[He’s] a little under weight, actually, to play inside where he plays,” head coach Hayden Chandley said. “But, he just plays so hard.”

It’s why the coaching staff selected Whaley as the signal-caller when the team lost its top two quarterbacks ahead of the Musket Bowl earlier this season.

“You know we had a couple guys we were trying to decide between and ultimately we went with the kid that was most gamer-like,” Chandley said.

On Friday, Whaley did more than keep Crockett in the game – he helped them win it. The Pioneers captured a 25-22 victory over Cocke County, as he wracked up 185 total yards and four touchdowns, including two passing scores.

“I never thought I’d be doing that in my high school career,” Whaley smiled.

He also made 15 tackles and recovered a fumble on the defensive side of the ball.

“We’ve had some historic performances over the past few years – somebody that plays both ways,” Chandley explained. “But, never anybody that’s played quarterback and then went and made 15 tackles. That’s pretty spectacular.”

While Whaley makes the transition to quarterback look easy – he’ll tell you – it’s not.

“Learning all the hand signals and everything,” he said. “You know, because as a running back I usually just get the ball handed off to me, but now I’m the one handing it off.”

But, Whaley has done nothing but improve, thanks to his own hard work and the support of his Pioneers teammates.

“The line, all the offense has been showing me nothing but love and we’re coming together as a team, definitely,” he said.

“Jake has done exceptionally well – we’re getting better each and every week,” Chandley said.

David Crockett will look to grab another win over West Ridge on Friday in Blountville.