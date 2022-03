WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A David Crockett High School hooper will be playing ball at the next level in Bristol, Tennessee.

Emily Trivette signed her intent to play basketball at King University on a scholarship on Monday. The signing ceremony took place in the gym at David Crockett.

Trivette played at the shooting guard position for the Lady Pioneers, who finished their season 24-7. The team boasted a home record of 17-2.