(WJHL) – The first round of the District 1-AAA volleyball tournament got a head start on Saturday evening with a pair of matchups.

In Jonesborough, David Crockett held on to down rival Daniel Boone, 3-2. The Pioneers will face top-seeded West Ridge in the semifinals on Monday evening.

In Viking Hall, Dobyns-Bennett pulled off the upset over Tennessee High in straight sets, 3-0. The Tribe will play second-seeded Science Hill at the Tribe Athletic Complex in Monday’s semifinals.