Carter Co. — On the high school basketball court Shane Williams and his Happy Valley Warriors were facing the Cosby Eagles. Just two win for the Warriors who got off to a good start when Cole Deakins passes to Ron Paul Parker who drives in for the bucket before hitting the ground

More from Happy Valley when they pound it inside to the big man Sidney Hoilman and he turns and sinks the short jumper. At that point things got sloppy when this pass is thrown away and the Eagles Cruz Goggins tracks it down and drives in for the lay-up

Then with time winding down in the half ( not sure it was drawn up this way) but Parker throws it up from the charity stripe and it falls as time runs out. However, it was not enough, as Cosby won 69-42