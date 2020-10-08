Cloudland prepares to stop Bulldog quarterback Jones Friday night

Roan Mountain, Tn — At one time the battle between Hampton and Cloudland was father against son, but now that the father has retired so it’s back to the Battle of Carter Co.

This Friday night the unbeaten 5-0 and state-ranked Bulldogs will host the Highlanders and look for their 2nd win of the season over Cloudland following a 36-12 victory in the 3rd week of the season.

Since then the Highlanders have reeled off 3 wins in a row, but 4 will be hard to come by if they can’t stop one player for the Bulldogs.

“We are expecting them to try and power the ball and pass the ball and let Conor Jones get loose, says Landers lineman Eli Presswood”

“We have to contain Jones basically and if we do that we should be fine, according to Landers running back Caleb Sluter”

“We run their offense of course with Lunsford being here for so long and we have changes thing up they have changed things up but it still comes down to they have a lot of kids that are really good ballplayers so it’s going to be an uphill battle but I think we’ll up to the task to play, says head coach Scott Potter.”