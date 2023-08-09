Roan Mtn. (WJHL) — Our latest high school football preview takes us to Roan Mountain to check in on the Cloudland Highlanders. Once again the Landers have started off small in number with almost 20 players turning out for practice, but with school back in session that number should rise for head coach zack benefield. Last season the Landers struggled out of the gate by dropping 3 of their first 5 games, but were able to finish strong with a 4-0 region record and a trip to the 2nd round of the playoffs. This season the Highlanders say if they stay healthy they can do better than last season.

“Starts with execution. Good teams can execute, you know, play in and play out. Sometimes great teams execute consistently all the time. And so we’re trying to do good things but do those good things all the time. That’s why we’re trying to get to.”

“We had a pretty good season overall, but with people like quitting and getting injured and whatnot, I think that was our biggest problem. Yeah, once everybody gets healthy, I feel like we should be able to do pretty good and go pretty deep in the playoffs.”

“Yeah, we do have a small team, but everybody stays and room and everybody’s committed, so I think everyone’s going to be just fine.”

Cloudland is set to open the season on Friday August 18, with a trip to Happy Valley..