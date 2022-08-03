Roan Mountian, TN —

Fundamentals and downhill football – those are two things you’re guaranteed to find at the next stop of our Prep Football Previews – Cloudland High School

After five consecutive seasons of 2nd round playoff exits … The Highlanders broke through in 2021 … pounding their run game past opponents … all the way into the 1A semifinals …

Graduated seniors like Seth Birchfield and Caleb Slooter won’t be toting the rock for Cloudland this season … But – they’ve got a new stable of guys that will … They also have a program and a community that is confident … fueled by continued hard work of their beloved ‘Landers.

“It was great because that was the first time we’ve done it in about 20 years. Hopefully we can redo that and keep doing that.” “It’s made our community come together more – it’s also made new kids come out wanting to play. It’s helping our football team, it’s helping our community out – and I love it.” “I think they know in the back of their mind like – “OK, my big brother or my big cousin – whatever – just did that last year. Let’s try and do that too.’ So I think it raises their motivation too, which is pretty cool.”