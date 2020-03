ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Scott Potter was unexpectedly tasked with leading the Cloudland High School football team, being named the interim head coach for the October 4 game at Unaka.

When he took over the Highlanders, they were 1-4. He turned the program around quickly, finishing the season 6-6 with a league title and a playoff victory over Harriman.

The Region 1-A coach of the year was named the permanent head coach Tuesday, a welcomed sight for the Cloudland alum.