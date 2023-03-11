RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Lady Warriors of Wise Central were looking to make it back-to-back Class 2 state basketball championship, but Clarke County foiled those plans on Saturday.

The Eagles controlled the game in the early-going, leading by as many as eight points in the first half. That lead, however, was trimmed to just a pair of points at the break, 19-17.

Wise Central took its first lead of the contest late in the third quarter, as Emmah McAmis sunk a pair of free throws to put the Lady Warriors in front, 26-25. Emilee Brickey hit a corner three-pointer on the following possession, extending the team’s edge to four points.

Clarke County took back the lead in a low-scoring fourth quarter, and stretched it to as many as seven points. But, triples from Abbie Jordan and a Steph Curry-esque heave from McAmis kept things tight down the stretch.

The Eagles sunk enough of their shots from the charity stripe, however, to grab the 45-41 victory.

McAmis paced Wise Central with a double-double performance – 17 points and eleven rebounds. Abigail Jordan pitched in 12 points in the loss, as well.

The win gives Clarke County its second girl’s state basketball championship in program history. Wise Central finishes an outstanding season with a record of 25-7.