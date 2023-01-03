(WJHL) — The holiday basketball tournaments are over, as area high school basketball teams turn to more familiar opponents. Down in Greene Co. two of the more successful teams in the early part of the season met when (13-2) Chuckey-Doak hosted (11-5) North Greene.

As we take you to Afton tonight where this turned out to be a pretty good game between the Huskies and Black Knights. A little defense early… Black Knights Brasen Murvin with the steal and then races to the other end for the lay-up

Then check out the passing, the ball never touches the floor and ends up in the hands of Christian Derry who lays it in. The Huskies kept fighting by cleaning the desk….This miss is cleaned up by Jason Britton who goes in for the lay up

Then later the inbounds pass to Bennett McClain who scores the bucket in the paint.It wasn’t enough as Chuckey-Doak won 66-52

###

In Pioneer nation tonight David Crockett was facing Sullivan East. Right off the opening tip…Jacob Arnold with the sweet no look to DRake Shingledecker for the lay in

Back would come the Patriots when Drake Fisher drives into the forest and gets this jumper to fall. Then more from the Patriots this time from outside… Tyler Cross sinks the 3-pter….

Pioneers started cleaning the glass from there…Reagan Cash goes up three times before it becomes money. Crocket wins tonight 64-44

###

On the girls side one of the surprise teams this season so far has been David Crockett who hosted Sullivan East tonight. Lady Pioneers started fast when they feed the ball to Brylee Tullock who lays off the glass

Then later the rebound is kicked back outside and then over to Lacey Byrd who calmly drops the 3-ball…It was 12-0 Lady Rebels kept coming though…Good passing inside to Sophia Johnson for the kiss off the glass.

Then they get it to today’s scholar athlete Jenna Hare who backs her defender down then sinks the turn around, but in the end just too much Lady Pioneers…Gabby Wood lines up for the 3-pter and drops it.

Crockett wins tonight 69-24