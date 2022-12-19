(WJHL) – High school basketball tournaments in Northeast Tennessee are heating up as the 2022 calendar year winds down.

In Blountville, Chuckey-Doak held off Elizabethton in the Bank of Tennessee FCA Classic, 80-74. Host West Ridge earned a comfortable victory in the second game of the day, 76-32 over Cloudland.

The Big H BBQ Christmas Bash championship games have been set after Monday night’s semifinals. West Greene out-scored Sullivan East, 97-81, while South Greene defeated Cherokee, 72-47. The Buffaloes and Rebels will meet in the boys championship at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Lady Bulldogs of Hampton continued their winning-streak by defeating Cumberland Gap, 65-32, while host Cherokee held down Happy Valley, 57-20. Hampton and Cherokee will meet in the girls championship at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.