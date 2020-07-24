Chuckey-Doak continues to prepare for the season despite uncertainty

Afton, TN — Even though a start date for high school football has not been set in concrete, area football teams continue to get ready for the upcoming season.

One of those teams is the Chuckey-Doak black Knights, coached by veteran head coach Ben Murphy. The Black Knights are coming a 6-5 season, but they were unbeaten at 5-0 in the region…Losing in the opening round to Kingston.

With a veteran quarterback returning the black knights are expecting another successful season, but right now there biggest hurdle has been the no tackle, scrimmage, or 7 on 7 drills outlined by the COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s been a challenge for sure getting these new freshmen in and not being able to go pedal to the medal like we usually do it’s been different and we have had to adapt, says quarterback Matthew Palazzo”

” Having to wear the mask and all of that and having to separate from each other and being 6 feet apart and being in separate groups we are getting used to it we just hope all of this stuff, if we keep doing it right, will lead to football, according to running back Evan Murvin”

“To actually play the game you are going to have to hit people and block tackle all that good stuff and right you are not allowed to do it so we looking for different ways to get ankles and get the kids motivated and keep them here and hopefully get a season in, says head coach Ben Murphy.”