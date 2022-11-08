Emory, VA — On the volleyball court tonight Patrick Henry was facing Chilhowie in the finals of the regional championship. The Rebels would get things started when they find Avery Maiden at the net for the smash.

The Warriors would answer at the net after some great defense…. Hannah Goodwin delivers a shot that can not be returned by the Rebels. Goodwin was not finished…Josie sheets with the reverse set-up to Goodwin and she leaves no doubt about it with that spike….

This would go 5 sets, no one wanted to be on the road in the next round…Maiden again with the kill at the net to the back corner.

Chilhowie hangs on to win 3-2