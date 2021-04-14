Cherokee splits Battle of Hawkins County series with win Tuesday at Volunteer

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Battle of Hawkins County is one of the best football rivalries in Northeast Tennessee, but that rivalry extends to all of Cherokee and Volunteer’s teams.

The Battle of Hawkins County this week on the diamond! Volunteer won last night in Rogersville, Cherokee wins tonight in a thriller up in Church Hill! Always means a lot to these two communities when they square off. @WJHL11 @chiefslive @vhsfalconslive @VolunteerAD @ToddLance54 pic.twitter.com/isgWcNa6WI — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) April 14, 2021

The baseball rivalry means a ton to both squads, with the Falcons winning Game 1 on Monday in Rogersville. The Chiefs got revenge Tuesday night in Church Hill, winning a tight 4-2 ballgame.

Up 3-2 in the top of the 6th inning, Trent Price drew a bases-loaded walk to double their lead and bring Bobe Allen in to score.

That’s all they needed with Jackson Davenport’s performance on the mound. The junior tallied 10 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings on the mound, allowing just three hits and one earned run (two overall).

2022 Jackson Davenport @JacksonCarl04 6'1 175lb IF/RHP @CherokeeBaseba4 with another solid performance on the mound. 6 1/3 IP 3H, 1 earned run, 10Ks, 3BBs.

79-81 FB 66-68 CB.

Thats 25 Ks in the last 18innings pitched!!@BUncommitted @netelitebasebal pic.twitter.com/HsmPmXJj6I — TDK Baseball 16U (@TDKBaseball) April 14, 2021

According to the Twitter page of The Dugout Kingsport, his 16U competitive baseball team out of Kingsport, he was clocking in his fastball at 79-81 mph with his curve piece coming in at 66-68 on the gun.

Both teams are trying to work their way up the conference standings, tied for last in the Big 7. Volunteer is 4-9 (1-9 Big 7) while Cherokee improves to 4-14 (1-9 Big 7).