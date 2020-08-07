Carter Co. Schools cancel season-opening games on August 21

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Now that sports have been brought to a screeching halt in carter co. until the 20th of this month, that means some more area high school football games will not be played.

News Channel 11 Sports Director Kenny Hawkins spoke with Hampton head coach Michael Lunsford and he confirmed their first game of the year at home against Gatlinburg-Pittman has been canceled.

As for their second game at home on the 28th against Unicoi County, it’s currently up in the air.

He also spoke with Unaka head coach O’Brien Bennett and he said it felt like a punch to the gut when he heard the news. The Rangers game against North Greene has been canceled and there’s a good chance the next two against Cosby and Hancock Co. could be on the chopping block as well.

Finally, in Carter Co., the only game involving two county schools has also been canceled according to Cloudland principal Richard Church. Happy Valley and Cloudland game will not be played and Cloudland will also not play their second game against South Greene.

