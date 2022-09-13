(WJHL) — Back here in Johnson City … high school girls soccer … Science Hill’s Meg Burleson just one goal away from tying a school record for goals … two goals would set a new one…

First half … quick feed to Burleson at the top of the box … she puts it on her right foot … and just misses wide … everyone holding their breath at once …

Just moments later – feed into the middle … tapped by Riley Jones … to Eva Baker – who puts it in the back of the net … 1-nil Science Hill

Then – with a few minutes remaining in the half … Burleson – gets another chance … on the run … fires a shot … deflected … but finds its way in … That’s her 84th career goal … which ties the school record … she would set the school record with her 85th in the 71st minute …

What an accomplishment for her … Lady Toppers win a 44th straight conference game … 4-nil

###

On the volleyball court tonight in Greene Co. (18-4) South Greene faced the Lady Indians of Hancock Co.

Lady Rebels started off fast and never looked back…. Here they find Jordayn Roderick at the net for the smash…

This looks like a replay, but it’s not…. If it worked the first time then why not try it again….Roderick again at the net with a statement…

Her arm must have gotten tired, so the Lady Rebels would turn to MacKenzie Niston and she answers with the vicious spike at the net…