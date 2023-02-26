(WJHL) – High school basketball region tournaments raged on Saturday night across Tennessee and southwest Virginia.

In Johnson City, University High overcame a slow start to pound the Pirates of Washburn, 75-45. The Bucs will face Cosby on Tuesday in the Class 1A East Regional semifinal.

District 1-4A champion West Ridge battled a tough Morristown West squad in Blountville, but saw its season come to an end, 66-61. The Wolves closed the season with a 19-12 record.

Unicoi County pulled away from Grainger for a Class 3A quarterfinal victory, 59-42. The Blue Devils will meet Greeneville in the semifinals on Tuesday.

In Virginia, the Bearcats outlasted the G-Men, 52-50 in the Region 2D boy’s championship in Bristol.

OTHER SATURDAY SCORES:

Gate City 70, Wise Central 60 (Girls – Region 2D championship)

Dobyns-Bennett 63, Morristown East 50 (Boys – AAAA East Regional QF)

Sevier County 66, David Crockett 45 (Boys – AAAA East Regional QF)

Daniel Boone 64, Jefferson County 62 (OT) (Boys – AAAA East Regional QF)

Volunteer 82, Cherokee 36 (Boys – AAA East Regional QF)

Tennessee High 73, Cocke County 58 (Boys – AAA East Regional QF)

Greeneville 80, Sullivan East 48 (Boys – AAA East Regional QF)

South Greene 82, Pigeon Forge 55 (Boys – AA East Regional QF)

Gatlinburg-Pittman 88, West Greene 66 (Boys – AA East Regional QF)

Alcoa 81, Johnson County 42 (Boys – AA East Regional QF)

Chuckey-Doak 85, Union County 56 (Boys – AA East Regional QF)

Cosby 55, Unaka 52 (Boys – A East Regional QF)

North Greene 83, Jellico 76 (Boys – A East Regional QF)

Hampton 88, Hancock County 55 (Boys – A East Regional QF)