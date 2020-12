BAILEYTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The North Greene girls basketball team took down Chuckey-Doak Thursday night, 69-39 the score in Huskies Den. Check out highlights of the game above!

Among four double-digit scorers for the Lady Huskies was junior Brooklyn Anderson, scoring 15 points on the game after notching 10 of them on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting in the first quarter.