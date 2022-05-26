Tri-Cities/ SW Virginia — Mother Nature around the Rutherford Co. area has thrown a strike that has postponed baseball until Friday, May 27. As for softball at the Sportsplex the suspended games resumed at 8 pm with Daniel Boone facing Springfield in the loser’s bracket. And the Trailblazers stay alive by beating the Yellow Jackets 4-0, they will now play Wilson Central Friday morning at 12:30

SW Virginia baseball playoffs Virginia High hosting Lee High as the rain continued to fall. In the 4th inning, Bearcats led 3-0 when Brody Jones hits a hard chopper too short, where it’s dropped…Michael Rowe scores and it was 4-0.

The Generals would get one of those back in the 6th starting with Luke Parsons who finds the gap between 3 and short to reach on the single. Several batters later Brennon Ely goes the opposite direction with this single into the right field…..Bryce Moritz comes home to score to make it 4-1

However, it wasn’t enough as the Bearcats won 4-1

On the pitch tonight the rain also falls on the fans for the Union vs Virginia High game. Bearcats led 3-1 in the 2nd. Bearcats looking for more when Patrick Poku takes a shot on goal but at the last moment Julian Lomax boots it away.

However, at the 12:01 mark, nothing the Bears could do here Poku off the penalty kick slides it in on the left side of the net. Virginia Hgh led 4-1 and this guy took a wrong turn heading to the prom…Bearcats win to 4-1