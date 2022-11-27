JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 33rd Hardee’s Classic came to a close with a pair of former champions repeating for the title on Saturday evening.

In the boy’s championship, host David Crockett battled to within a point of Unicoi County in the late stages of the third quarter. But, the Blue Devils held on for a 63-55 win to capture the school’s sixth Hardee’s Classic crown.

Earlier in the evening, the Lakeway Christian Lady Lions went toe-to-toe with the defending champion Lady Pioneers of David Crockett.

The home team dominated from the opening tip, earning a second-straight Hardee’s Classic trophy, 63-55.