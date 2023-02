(WJHL) – A handful of Northeast Tennessee schools waited until Saturday evening to host Senior Nights.

In Erwin, Unicoi County swept visiting University High – with the girls earning a 57-14 win and the boys grabbing a 69-55 victory.

In Lower Afton, the Chuckey-Doak ladies handed Hampton just their second loss of the season, 58-49. The Bulldogs, however, spoiled Senior Day for the Black Knights, 74-65.