KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Big 5 Conference Baseball Tournament continued from J. Fred Johnson Stadium on Wednesday night.

The highlight of the night was an extra-innings thriller between No. 3 seed Daniel Boone and No. 2 seed West Ridge. The Blazers jumped out to a 5-0 lead, before the Wolves scrapped back to tie the game in the fourth inning.

However, Boone drove home the game-winning run in the 10th inning to take a 6-5 victory.

Top-seeded Science Hill grabbed a convincing 10-0 victory over hosts Dobyns-Bennett earlier in the evening.

Daniel Boone and Science Hill will meet in a winner’s bracket game on Thursday at 5 p.m. West Ridge will face the Tribe in an elimination game on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.