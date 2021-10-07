Big Game Preview: West Ridge vs David Crockett

Tri-Cities, TN — The Big Game of the week once again features teams from two different divisions and teams that have never played each other.

Friday night the 6-A West Ridge Wolves who are coming off a win on the road against William Blount will be in Pioneer country to face 5-A David Crockett.

The Pioneers have been on fire lately by winning their last 3 games, including a 45-0 victory over Cherokee last week.

The Wolves at 4-2 have won their last 2 games following back-to-back losses to Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett.

Obviously, because West Ridge is a new school this will be their first match-up, but both teams respect the other program.

“We expect physicality that is what they hang their hat on they will come in here and try and run the football and we are going to try and match their physicality and give them a plus one but it’s going to be an extremely great challenge for us especially upfront you face a wing T type team and it always presents a challenge.”

“Very well coached plays great defense No. 4 play a little running back plays a little WR plays quarterback some he’s an outstanding player so they have playmakers all over the field we are going to have to play one of our better games.”>