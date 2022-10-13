(WJHL) —

High school football is back tomorrow .... Here on Touchdown Friday Night we are scheduled to have highlights from 14 games....And one of those match-ups is tonight's Big game preview. So far this season the surprise team has been the Buffaloes of West Greene, they are 7-1 on the year and knocking on the door of the Associated Press high school top 10... Already in there is their opponent Unicoi Co. which is also 7-1 and ranked 10th in the state. There only loss came against Chuckey-Doak which is tied at the top of the Region one-3A with West Greene... This series has been dominated by the Blue Devils who hold a 15-2 advantage in the series and their win streak goes back to 2017.... We'll be live from where the Buffalo roam tomorrow begin at 4pm and we'll speak to both coaches live...