Big Game Preview: Unaka vs Cloudland

Carter Co., TN — This week’s big game preview will shine the spotlight on Stoney Creek where something will have to give when unbeaten Unaka hosts unbeaten Cloudland

The Rangers are opening the season unbeaten for the first time since 2018 after they went on the road Friday night and steamrolled over the North Greene Huskies 42-0.

At the same time, the Highlanders were doing their own rolling in Roan Mountain by beating Jellico 42-7.

It’s been a long time since the Rangers have beaten the Highlanders — 2011 to be exact and Cloudland doesn’t want that to change.

“It’s 1-A our offensive line is going to be playing defensive line so instead of grinding and having to have a 15 play drive we’ve really been focusing on hey let’s get it so let’s be efficient disciplined score fast that way we can rest you know

It means a lot cause as long as I’ve been in high school we ain’t lost to Unaka so I wouldn’t want to start now.

Everyone here it’s two tough nosed mountain teams goes out every year, of course, the Cloudland football team always gonna bring in our strong run game, and everything brings in our great blocking from our linemen our strong defense and we just hope we can pound it down them and get a win.”