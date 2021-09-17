Big Game Preview: Tennessee High vs David Crockett

Tri-Cities, TN — This week’s high school Big Game preview will be Tennessee High versus David Crockett being played in Pioneer country on Friday night. This will be a big Region 1-5A game for both schools.

Last season this game went down to the wire, with the pioneers pulling it out 24-22. David Crockett is already 1-0 in the region, so a second win would keep them in the driver’s seat…

This will also be an emotional game since the Vikings are playing less than one week after losing a teammate to a drowning. For that reason, the Pioneers know the Vikings will come in playing inspired football.

“We expect them to rally the troops to be fired up and play inspirational football and any time you play TN High you are going to get a well-coached football team very skilled and athletic team upfront so they are coming to town to give us all we want we are expecting a battle Friday night.”

“Coach Chandley grew up in the Boone system learning from Jeremy who I have the respect for in the world, and they have also worked us to death such as we are going to get a lot of formation we are going to get a tough football team.”