Big Game Preview: South Greene vs Hampton

Hampton, TN — This week’s big game preview will shine the light on Hampton hosting South Greene, there are so many intangibles tied to this game I don’t know where to start.

This game was an instant classic last season when South Greene edged out the Bulldogs 35-31…Hampton fans left the stadium upset because they didn’t think the Rebels star quarterback Luke Myers crossed the goal line late in the game.

Hampton will get a chance to avenge that loss on Friday night, while the Rebels hope to prove it was no fluke.

The winner of this game basically wins the district and climbs into the driver’s seat for the playoffs….They have played 45 times with the Bulldogs winning 27 of them including 6 of the last 8.

“It’s huge for this program and community we have a lot riding on this game

it’s conference seeding it’s playoff seeding we feeling like they are a very good football team and we and we expect a 4 quarter game and hopefully, we can come out with a “W.”

“This game has a lot of weight on its shoulders and that’s why each team needs to come out and be prepared have a good week of practice and make sure to get the job down.”

“I feel like this game will have a lot to do in the playoffs and what’s going to happen when its time.”