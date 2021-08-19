Big Game preview: Science Hill vs Elizabethton

Johnson City, TN — Our first Big Game preview shines the spotlight on a game Friday night, that’s so big it now has its own name, the “Railroad rumble” between Science Hill and Elizabethton being played on the ETSU campus at William B. Greene, Jr. stadium.

The Cyclones are the 2-time defending Class 4-A state champions and they have won their last 30 games in a row…They return Mr. Football finalist Bryson Rollins under center along with running back Nate Stephens and defensive back Jake Roberts the state championship game MVP.

The Toppers will counter with 35 seniors this season, led by 2nd year starting quarterback Jaxon Diamond who threw for over 2-thousand yards and 23 touchdowns last season to receivers such as Cole Torbett who has 97 catches for his career.

Both coaches know this game means nothing in the standings but everything to the communities, so every player will have to do their part.

Most importantly you win with character, you win with integrity gotta do the right things all the time we gotta be perfect in every aspect the road gets tougher everything that we want is on the other side of hard it gets really hard so we just take it one day at a time focus on getting better.

I think that chemistry and how these guys bond together which they’re doing good right now but we’re just starting right now so hopefully we’ll have a good chemistry bond together and hopefully these seniors will just take us to a different level.