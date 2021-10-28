Big Game Preview: Science Hill vs Dobyns-Bennett

Tri-Cities, TN — This week’s Big Game of the week shines the spotlight on one of the best rivalries in the state… Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett have been playing since 1921… that’s 94 games …. and the Indians lead the all-time series with 63 wins.

Friday in the “model city,” they’ll renew this old rivalry when the Hilltoppers come calling on the Indians at J. Fred Johnson stadium….

Toppers have won the last 2 times they have faced each other and 8 of the last 9, before that the Indians had won almost 20 in a row…

There is a lot on the line for both teams, the Hilltoppers control their own destiny because should they win they would wrap up the conference championship and home-field advantage, but if the Indians win they’ll capture the league title because of the overall record breaks the tiebreaker…

Players from both teams understand what’s at stake on and off the field….

“I think there is not a clear cut decider both teams will be playing their best football and the team that executes best is going to win”

“We have never lost to them the guys that have only played three years and we don’t want that to change”

“One team could not win a game all year and the other team all of them it would be a close game they are going to play hard but we are going to play harder”

“I have been starting since my sophomore year and I have not won, it’s my senior year and I know a lot of seniors that want to take a W home for once”