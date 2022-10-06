(WJHL) — This Big Game preview shines the spotlight on state ranked Daniel Boone putting it’s unbeaten record on the line Friday night against the Science Hill Hilltoppers.

This is a match-up between the Class 5-A Trailblazers and the Class 6-A Hilltoppers who have dominated this series by winning 17 times compared to the Blazers 9…But one of those nine came in 2018, before that the Hilltoppers had won 7 in a row…

Boone this season is for real at 6-0 and ranked 5th in the state and their defense has allowed opponents no more than 7 points a game, with Moon and Swartz in the backfield the Toppers are hoping you can’t tackle what you can’t catch.

” They are tough this year pretty good defensive front secondary is pretty I just feel like we need to keep running the rock throw the ball a little bit and keep them on their toes.”

“It’s a great football team with a whole bunch of starters on both sides of the ball and some good seniors and junior and guys that are just seasoned have played and went through full seasons together and they are a physical bunch if you look at one thing their defense stands out but they have some good offensive players also but that defense is tremendous so good team having a good year everything is going great for them right now so we have to get in there and see what we can do against them.”