This weeks Big Game is so big they had to move it too a bigger house…Ok it was more because of the lights situation but the Daniel Boone and Elizabethton game is still a big game.

They are teams headed in opposite directions, so far this season the Daniel Boone Trailblazers have been a major surprise with an unbeaten record and only surrounding 7 points behind that “Legion of Boone” defense.

Under center Luke Jenkins along with the running of Aiden Riner the Blazers are hoping this is the year they stop an 8-game losing streak to the Cyclones.

Elizabethton on the other hand which has won 2 of the last three Class 4-A state championships is off to their worst start since 2012, ironically one of those 2 losses that season came against Daniel Boone…

Cyclones are going through the toughest part of their schedule and while they fell 21-0 to Greeneville last Friday night, they have glimpse in each loss of being able to turn things around at any moment…

We’ll be live with both coaches along with live reports from Crockett and D-B Friday starting at 4pm.