Big Game Preview: Jefferson Co. vs Science Hill

Johnson City, TN — This week’s Big Game spotlight shines on Friday night’s game between Science Hill and Jefferson Co. for all intense purposes this will be for the Region 1-6A conference championship.

Both teams come into the game with 3-0 records in the league and the Pats already have a victory over Dobyns-Bennett, while the Toppers play them next Friday night Science hill is coming off a victory over Daniel Boone this past Saturday and currently stand at 5-3, which is the same record as the Pats who still have Mo. West and West Ridge to play… Toppers were in this same situation last season, so they know what to expect.

“Our offense is good and we just have to click and our defense is there so defense and offense come then we’ll be good.”

“We were here this same time last year Jeff Co. we beat them last year and I don’t there is any pressure going into it but I think we have to stay calm we can’t get too hyped up about it or let our eyes get too big we have to stay focus and play our game.”