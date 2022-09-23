Greeneville, TN — This weeks high school football preview involves two teams unbeaten and ranked in the Associated Press Top 10.

Even though their not in the same classification the game Friday night at J. Fred Johnson stadium between Greeneville and Dobyns-Bennett has all the makings of being instant classic… The Greene Devils coming in 5-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class 4-A, while the Indians are also 5-0 and ranked 5th in the Class 6-A…. The Indians have dominated this series with a 31-7 record, but Greeneville has won the last 3 in a row and would like to make it 4.

“This is going to be a great game between two undefeated teams they are really good in 6a and we are a really good team in 4a so it’s going to be a battle”

“The fact they have way more kids than we do so they are fresh on the job and their pass game is one of the best we have seen all season so it will be an interesting challenge”

“We are going to take this as a playoff game these are the type of games we are going have to be able to play in if we want tom make a run in the playoffs for sure this is a super talented team so we need to treat this as a playoff game and come out focused and give our best effort for sure.”

Our high school football coverage gets underway tomorrow at 4pm, we’ll be live at Dobyns-Bennett and South Greene