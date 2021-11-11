Big Game Preview: Fulton vs Greeneville

Greeneville, TN — Gillispie and his Greene Devil football teammates are in the spotlight for the Big Game preview… Friday night they will face Fulton in the second round of the playoffs.

Last week the Greene Devils had their hands full with South Doyle by being tied at 14-all in the 2nd quarter…

The Greene Devils and the Falcons have played 5 times with the Greene Devils losing the last two…

Greeneville knows Fulton is dangerous because of their dual-threat quarterback.

“They are an explosive offense their quarterback is a really good runner he can take it to the house anytime he touches it they have a def lineman that’s headed to Furman so it’s going to be a challenge on both sides of the football for us.”

“We expect them to come strong and fight with us so we have to roll with the punches and keep punching back.”

“Everybody is gunning for us because we are No. 1 and we are trying not to allow it to get to our head and we still keep on fighting and especially on game days.”