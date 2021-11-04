Big Game Preview: Farragut vs Science Hill

Johnson City, TN — Because it’s playoff time in Tennessee there are a lot of big games in our area because there is no tomorrow should you lose. One key game to keep your eye on is Knoxville Farragut coming to Johnson City to face Science Hill.

The Toppers come into this game on a roll by winning their last 4 games including another victory over their neighboring rivals Dobyns-Bennett… Farragut, on the other hand, is 4-6 on the season and they have lost 2 of their last 5 games, all be it they were against Bradley Central and Knoxville Fulton two of the state’s best teams… This will be the 8th meeting between the two schools and the Toppers have won only once and that came back in 2013 in the first round of playoffs.

“Throughout my high school career I have not been able to play a playoff game at home we’ve always had to go to Maryville and it’s good to be on our own field.”

“They can throw the ball we played them last year their defense and linebackers were good at staying on the pass plays”

“We are very familiar with them and how they can be stopped we can’t turn the ball over and if we continue to play the good defense we have been playing and we don’t turn the ball over we are going to win a lot more games.”