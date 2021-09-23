Big Game Preview: Dobyns-Bennett vs Greeneville

Kingsport, TN — This week’s big game will take place in Greeneville, where somebody’s “O” has got to go…..Unbeaten Dobyns-Bennett will come calling on unbeaten Greeneville at Burley stadium.

Even though both of these teams are in a different division, the Indians in 6-A and the Greene Devils in Class 5-A, they are still two of the most storied programs in the state of Tennessee when you consider the Indians having won nearly one-thousand games in the program history and the Greene Devils own 4 state championships since 2010.

The Indians own the all-time series 31-7, but the Greene Devils have won the last three in a row, including a 43-3 victory over Indians head coach Joey Christian in his first year as Dobyns-Bennett’s head coach.

“They are an extremely good football team and there is no doubt we have our hands full what they do they do it good and they do it really fast so we have to find some way to limit the explosive plays they hit too many big plays on people and somehow we got to eliminate those big plays.”

” It would mean a lot because they are the best team in the area beside us they have a really good and culture there it would mean a lot for us to be able to get away with a win.”