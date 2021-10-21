Big Game Preview: David Crockett vs Daniel Boone in the Musket Bowl

Gray, TN — This week’s Big Game Preview shines the spotlight on the Musket Bowl between the David Crockett Pioneers and the Daniel Boone Trailblazers in Gary on Friday night. This will be the 51st time these two teams have played and the Blazers lead the all-time series 36-14.

Here lately the series has been even with both teams splitting the last 6 games. Last season the Pioneers pulled out a hard-fought 20-14 victory. At the moment this is a game where the teams are headed in the opposite direction, the Blazers are coming off a win over Tennessee High last week, while David Crockett lost in a lackluster game to West Ridge 2 weeks ago.

And other than county bragging rights the conference championship home-field advantage is also on the line in this match-up.

“It’s one of those everyone puts on their schedule to watch I looked for it every year and I think the people who watch it look for it every year it’s just something different about playing them it’s a little bit extra than just football.”

“It will mean all home games through the playoffs and the conference championship and that’s why we came out here and worked all summer running hills and sweating dying out here that’s what it means.”