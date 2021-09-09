Big Game Preview: Daniel Boone vs Elizabethton

Tri-Cities — This week’s Big game preview focuses on Elizabethton again… Friday night the Cyclones will host the Daniel Boone Trailblazers, a game you can see on ABC Tri-Cities Friday at 7:30 pm.

All eyes will be on the Cyclones to see how they will bounce back from their first loss in 3 years, it’s a feeling most on the football team have never felt in their career.

As for the Trailblazers, they have yet unpacked their suitcase this season, so far all of their games have been on the road.

The last time these two teams faced off it took a blocked field goal by the Class 4-A Mr. Football Parker Hughes to save the game.

Cyclones are ready to get this bad taste out of their mouth, while Boone is hoping to finish the job this time around.

“We just gotta bounce back regain our confidence all you got to do is flip on the film from a year ago and see the Boone film and we had to block a field goal to win so we always have great games against Boone it’s homecoming week.

To match their intensity, because we know they’re going to be fired up coming off a loss for the first time in 30-something games so we know what’s expected of us we’ve had a really good week of practice and we expect to go up there and play well.”