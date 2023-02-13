(WJHL) – Monday marked the beginning of high school basketball district playoffs in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

The Tribe Athletic Complex played host to the District 1-AAAA play-in games between members of the Big 5 Conference.

The Daniel Boone boys squeaked out a 53-50 victory over Science Hill, ending the Hilltoppers’ season. Earlier in the evening, the Lady Toppers executed on both ends down the stretch to eliminate host Dobyns-Bennett, 45-40.

The Trailblazers will face the top-seeded Tribe on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., while the Lady Toppers will meet David Crockett in a Wednesday semifinal. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

In Blountville, the Unaka girls cruised past University High in a District 1-A play-in game, 55-33. Rangers senior and Miss Basketball finalist, Lyndie Ramsey, scored 22 points on the night – and in the process, re-wrote the record books.

Ramsey claimed the Northeast Tennessee 5-on-5 career scoring record, surpassing the previous high mark of 2,772. She now has 2,779 points to her name.

The Unaka boys also earned a district tournament victory, topping Cloudland 57-48.

OTHER MONDAY SCORES:

Gate City 53, John Battle 52 (Boys – M7 1st Round)

Union 60, Wise Central 58 (Boys – M7 1st Round)

Ridgeview 67, Lee High 47 (Boys – M7 1st Round)

Patrick Henry 48, Holston 43 (Boys – Hogoheegee 1st Round)

Honaker 72, Twin Valley 22 (Boys – BDD Semifinal)

Greeneville 65, Morristown East 41 (Girls)

Greeneville 62, Morristown East 54 (Boys)

Cumberland Gap 37, Cherokee 30 (Girls)

Cherokee 83, Cumberland Gap 48 (Boys)

University High 65, Happy Valley 19 (Boys)